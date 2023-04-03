Inside Khloé Kardashian’s Epic 5th Birthday Party for True

TikTok

Khloé Kardashian threw daughter True an epic “Octonauts” party for her 5th birthday!

Khloé gave fans an inside look at the under-the-sea party, which featured a giant Octonaut entryway, huge balloon displays, and characters from the show.

While True’s actual birthday is April 12, the family decided to celebrate a little early.

Khloé shared on Instagram Stories on Sunday, "Yesterday, we threw True her 5th birthday party!! Her birthday isn't until April 12th, but we decided to celebrate it yesterday."

She continued, "I'll hold onto the last few days of my 4 year old. True is obsessed with ‘Octonauts’ so we had a pastel/octonaut extravaganza. Thank you to everyone who helped make this party that much more special."

Kids had lots to do like painting pictures, designing their own Octonaut aquariums, and meeting some real life sea creatures at the touch tanks.

The dessert display featured donuts, cupcakes, cake pops, macaroons, and more… all on theme, of course. Not to mention another station with cotton candy.

Party favors included custom backpacks and pouches by Stoney Clover with the children’s names and favorite Octonaut characters.

True’s aunt Kylie also documented the party on TikTok alongside her kiddos Stormi, 5, and Aire, 14 months. Her video reveals more fun from the party, including Stormi’s matching moment with grandma Kris Jenner and the kids hitting a piñata.

Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 6, was also appeared in footage from the event.