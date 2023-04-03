Fleetwood Mac Singer Christine McVie’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Christine McVie, 79, of Fleetwood Mac died in November, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a death certificate obtained by The Blast, McVie’s primary cause of death is listed as bilateral renal infarction and ischemic stroke, large atrial thrombus, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat).

The Mayo Clinic lists ischemic stroke as the most common form of stroke, which is caused when the “blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.”

A secondary cause of death was listed as “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin.” The National Institutes of Health state that this is when cancer is a “malignant widespread metastatic disease without an identifiable primary site after extensive clinical investigation.”

The death certificate notes she died in London, and that her body was cremated.

Getty Images

For decades, McVie contributed to supergroup Fleetwood Mac as a co-lead vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter of some of its biggest hits.