Donald Trump Travels from Florida to New York Ahead of Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump left his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday to travel to NYC, where he is due to surrender at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse early Tuesday.

While in New York, Trump is expected to have his fingerprints taken and possibly photographed for a mug shot before a scheduled arraignment.

Last week, Trump’s lawyer told NBC News that a grand jury had voted to indict him over alleged acts connected to a $130,000 hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

CNN confirmed that Trump will face over 30 counts related to business fraud, citing two sources familiar with the case.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and Reuters reports he is expected to plead not guilty at the arraignment.

Trump will reportedly stay at Trump Tower in NYC on Monday night, attend the arraignment, and then head back to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. He plans to give speech from Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening.

There is some question over whether he will have a mug shot taken. His attorney Alina Habba told CNN’s Don Lemon, "Mug shots are for people so that you recognize who they are. He is the most recognized face in the world, let alone the country right now, so there's no need for that. There's no need for the theatrics.”