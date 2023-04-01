Sharon Acker, Actress from 'Point Blank,' 'The New Perry Mason,' Dies at 87

Sharon Acker, the glamorous blonde actress noted for her dramatic turn in the film "Point Blank," as well as for portraying Della Street on a short-lived '70s reboot of "Perry Mason," died March 16 at 87.

THR reports the Canadian performer, who retired from acting 30 years ago, died in a Toronto retirement home.

Born April 2, 1935, in Toronto, Acker debuted on TV in a production of "Anne of Green Gables" (1956), and had extensive experience on the stage.

Her first film was 1957's "Lucky Jim," a British production featuring comedy legend Terry-Thomas.

After working opposite pre-James Bond Sean Connery in a CBC production of "Macbeth" (1961), she modeled and continued to act, catching a break in the form of a meaty role in director John Boorman's noir classic "Point Blank" (1967), in which she starred with Lee Marvin.

Some of her other prominent credits include Odona on a 1969 episode of "Star Trek," four episodes of "The Bold Ones: The Senator" (1970-1971), reviving the iconic character Della Street on 15 episodes of "The New Perry Mason" (1973-1974), and appearing as a series regular on 18 episodes of "Executive Suite" (1976-1977).

Acker was a well-remembered part of "Texas" (1982), appearing on other soaps like "Days of Our Lives" (1987-1988) and "The Young and the Restless" (1992), the latter of which became her last TV work.

Horror fans remember her for her part in the slasher flick "Happy Birthday to Me" (1981), one of her final films.

Acker was preceded in death by her second husband, Peter Elkington, who died in 2001.