Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald of "Selling Sunset" is opening up for the first time about her harrowing experience with a pregnancy loss after conceiving on her honeymoon.

The 42-year-old realtor — who last year promised she would keep fans apprised of the couple's fertility journey — posted on Instagram Friday that she and husband Romain Bonnet, 29, got pregnant while in Bali.

"It's taken me a couple weeks to be able to actually say everything going on," she says in a somber video. Mustering the courage to go on, she whispers, "I suck at this."

"We were in Bali, we got pregnant and, unfortunately, that didn't work out," she goes on. "And on top of the miscarriage, also had apparently what they call a 'septic miscarriage,' so I had to go in for surgery for that," she says.

She says the reason for her silence is that it took her a minute to realize how common the experience is for women.

"It is not easy. I needed a minute because there's so many eyes on me and everyone judges and everything, and it has been rough — to say the least."

Tearing up, she says, "But, there's still hope."

Ending on an upbeat note, she promises, "We're gonna keep trying, and I'm gonna leave it at that... We are gonna have very good news very soon... We're gonna get there."

Fitzgerald also urges anyone watching to "know you're not alone."

Listen to her whole message: