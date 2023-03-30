Lana Del Rey & Evan Winiker Engaged (Report)

Getty/Instagram

Lana Del Rey, 37, and Evan Winiker, 40, are getting married!

Sources tell Billboard the singer and the music manager are engaged. The news comes weeks after she was spotted wearing a giant ring on her left hand at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music event.

Getty Images

Del Rey and Winiker have sparked dating rumors over the past few months. The lovebirds were first spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in September, and then at Pioneertown’s Pappy & Harriet’s in March.

They are a busy pair. Evan is a managing partner at Range Media and a musician who used to be in the band Steel Train with Jack Antonoff, while Lana is a frequent collaborator with Jack, who is also a producer.