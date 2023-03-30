Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell is battling cancer, according to TMZ.

Family sources tell the site she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

She was reportedly experiencing symptoms like stomach aches, which led to testing. Eventually, doctors found cancer in her liver, kidney, and lung.

The 28-year-old has already undergone a round of chemotherapy, and doctors are waiting to see how her body reacts before moving forward. Her family is said to be “very hopeful” about her recovery.