MLB Ballparks Hit a Homerun with New Foodie Options

Baseball is back March 30, and MLB fans will be treated to some new foodie options this season!

The ballparks are pulling out all the stops, offering a whole lot more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks.

Keep reading for 10 of the top offerings for baseball fans from coast to coast!

New York Yankees

99 Burger: Two 4-oz. American Wagyu beef patties, New School Quality American Cheese, caramelized onions, secret sauce, brioche bun, dill pickles. Lettuce and tomato upon request. Yankee Stadium will sell a maximum of 99 of these burgers per game.

Seattle Mariners

Cal Zone: Local Ballard Pizza from renowned Chef Ethan Stowell has a new product at T-Mobile Park this season, the Cal Raleigh-inspired “Cal Zone.” Ballard Pizza has locations at the T-Mobile ‘Pen and Terrace Club (section 241) and offers a variety of New York-style thin-crust pizza. The crust is aged for two days to develop the perfect crispy and foldable quality.

Tampa Bay Rays

Pretzel Dog: A half-pound Nathan’s all-beef hot dog is wrapped in house-made pretzel dough, made from scratch daily, and served with house-made mustard sauce. Only 98 Pretzel Dogs will be made for each game, and a countdown clock will let fans know the quantity remaining.

Texas Rangers

The Boomstick Burger: A new take on the iconic 2-foot-long hot dog, this variation features a 2-foot Nolan Ryan Beef patty topped with Texas Chili Company Chili, Rico's Nacho Cheese and Jalapeños, and Crisp Onion Rings — much like the original Boomstick — and served on a fresh-baked brioche bun. Designed to feed up to four people.

Milwaukee Brewers

Tavern Chicken Wings: Sure to be a fan favorite, available in three sauces — buffalo, maple sriracha or bourbon BBQ — and offered in one-, three-, and five-pound servings.

San Francisco Giants

Crab Fries: Fans seeking classic ballpark fare with a new twist will appreciate Old Bay-seasoned waffle fries topped with Dungeness crab, smothered in garlic lemon aioli, and sprinkled with fresh chives. Located at Murph’s Clubhouse Pub in Section 122 and the Cove in the Blue Shield Field Club Lounge.

Chicago White Sox

The Champagne of Dogs: Half-pound Vienna beef foot-long frank served on a brioche bun and topped with champagne Vidalia relish and habanero mustard.

Washington Nationals

Chesapeake Crab Cake Co.: A crab cake sandwich, crabby dog, crab pretzel, and Chesapeake nachos.

Houston Astros

Three Italian Sub Options at La Stella Trattoria stand: Meatball Sub-Amoroso Roll — Italian meatballs prepared from scratch, fresh marinara, parmesan cheese, basil; Italian Sausage Sub-Amoroso Roll — Italian sausage, fresh marinara, parmesan cheese; Chicken Parmesan Sub-Amoroso Roll — breaded chicken, fresh marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, basil.

St. Louis Cardinals

