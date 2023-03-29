Adam Cole Talks Return to the Ring and New Show ‘AEW: All Access’

Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole is returning to the ring!

His showdown with Daniel Garcia airs tonight at 8 p.m. on “AEW: Dynamite,” followed by the new behind-the-scenes show “AEW: All Access.”

“Extra” caught up with Cole, who opened up about suffering injuries that kept him from competing for months and teased what to expect on “All Access.”

Cole explained, “Finally, after nine months, I am getting the chance to step back into the ring. Unfortunately, I had a shoulder issue. And in addition to that, I had two back-to-back pretty serious head injuries. It was a really, really long journey. Really, really long process. But fortunately, I had been cleared, doctors think I'm ready to go, I know I'm ready to go. So let's do it.”

Fans will see some of his recovery journey on “All Access.” Check out the sneak peek above.

Adam shared with us, “It was really, really important that I got to show all the ups and the downs and the entire journey, the entire process of coming back from the most serious injury I've ever had my 15-year career. It was challenging, not only going through what I went through, but actually filming all of this stuff and getting over the fact that, okay, I'm going to be diving into some of the most private things of my entire life, some of the happiest moments and some of the not so happiest moments.”

He added, “The fans have just been so unbelievably supportive through this entire process. So it was important to me, the least I felt I could do is show them my journey.”

Adam said viewers will also get to “see the chaos that is All Elite Wrestling… There's nothing in the world like professional wrestling… I think it's going to be so fascinating.”

The series also stars Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, the Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan.

“Extra” also spoke with Baker, Cole's girlfriend, about what it’s like to be a dentist and a wrestler!

“It's just something that I knew I was going to do the day that I decided that I was going to be a wrestler and a dentist. That was it,” she said. “That was the end of it, I'm too stubborn to not let that happen. So I just really took the mindset of baby steps and small goals and putting one foot in front of the other. And that's how I got where I'm at today.”

As for joining “All Access,” she explained, “It's really a chance to kind of grab the reins and tell your own story using your own voice.” Check out a preview with Britt above.

Baker told us, “It humanizes us and you see what goes into not only making the wrestling show, but what goes into making the wrestlers and who we are as people and everything that we go through behind the scenes on top of being a larger than life wrestling superhero.”