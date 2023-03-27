Hugh Grant Doesn’t Want to Revisit Any of His Rom-Com Characters (Exclusive)

Splash News

Over the weekend, Hugh Grant hit the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Grant, who discussed his larger than life character Forge as well as his past rom-com roles!

Grant described Forge as a “shifty bastard,” adding, “I would argue misunderstood, damaged.”

He emphasized, “You always have to love your character or know why they're the way they are and I became very fond of him, monster though he is.”

When asked which of his rom-com characters he’d most like to reprise, he said, “I love them but I'm quite glad that they're consigned to celluloid, that's it.”

As for what made him say yes to “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” Hugh remarked, “I liked it from the word ‘go’ which is extremely rare for me. I normally torture people for months but to my great surprise this script of this big Hollywood blockbuster adventure thing which not normally in my sort of in my metia I read in one sitting it made me laugh, I thought this is charming.”