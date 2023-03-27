Adam Sandler Jokes About Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel Haircut! (Exclusive)

Valentin Le Cron

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back solving crazy crimes in exotic locations in Netflix’s “Murder Mystery 2”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jennifer and Adam about reuniting four years later for the sequel, and about how much fun they have working together.

“This is our fourth movie together,” Adam said with a straight face. “We did ‘Just Go with It,’ we did two ‘Murder Mysterys,’ and then ‘Hubie Halloween.’” He tossed in his 2020 comedy — which very much did not feature Aniston in its cast — to see if she was paying attention. “She was great.”

Playing along, Jennifer commented, “I don’t know what that movie is! I’m so sorry.”

In all seriousness, Jen said, “I love this person so much. We have so much fun together.”

Adam quipped they work together well because, “She’s seen half my movies.”

“I really have seen almost every one!” Jennifer insisted. “We just have a great time. We’ve known each other 30 years… I’m lucky that my friend is extremely talented and really good at what he does, so it makes it easy.”

Adam agreed that the two have mega movie chemistry. “We do lock in together. When we’re doing a scene together, we feel very calm and confident, and then we like to riff off each other.”

Jennifer shared, “And then sometimes you’ll say things that I look at you and go, “Really?’”

Adam dished, “She’ll stop dead in her tracks and say, ‘We can’t do that.’”

In “Murder Mystery 2,” their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz are full-time detectives who are launching their own agency. They land a career-making case when a billionaire is kidnapped from his wedding.

Adam dished the mystery is just about “trying to figure out who did it. We’re anti-murder… We’re not pro-murder, even though [the title] suggests we like ‘murder’ and ‘mystery.’”

Jennifer emphasized, “Oh, no! We hate it! And kidnapping is just as bad.”

Adam added, “Yeah, it’s not a good feeling when you’ve been kidnapped, but the murder thing… that’s it. There’s no more.”

Who would be the better detective in real life, Adam or Jennifer?

Adam answered, “Without a doubt, me. She gets so nervous every time something bad’s going on. ‘I don’t like this!’ So I go, ‘Let me handle…’” But he changed his mind, saying, “No, she’s better than me. Details. She pays attention to things. I tune out, right?”

Jennifer commented, “Life’s better when you do that, right?”

Adam continued, “Yeah, I don’t wanna know what’s happening. I let Jen handle it.”

As for how they keep a straight face while filming hilarious movies together, Jennifer admitted, “I don’t… We don’t.”

Adam elaborated, “Yeah, we like to laugh… I try to make her happy and she tries to make me happy. That’s how we do it.”

Jennifer revealed, “The ones that make me break usually stay in the movie, and they can somehow keep my bursting into laughter out of it.”

The “Murder Mystery 2” cast hung out together while shooting, including going to a “super fun” cast dinner.

Adam made fun of Jen, saying, “Remember when we walked home in the rain and you were screaming, ‘My Rachel haircut’s gonna get ruined!’? You were like, ‘My Rachel!’ I said, ‘Calm down!’”

Jennifer and Adam are solving crimes beginning March 31 on Netflix. Later this year, Jennifer and Reese Witherspoon are back for Season 3 of “The Morning Show.”

When asked what’s going to happen in the next season, Adam acted as Jennifer’s spokesperson, saying, “A little more romance.”

Melvin pitched Jennifer’s friend Courteney Cox joining “The Morning Show” after having played a journalist in the “Scream” movies, which got Jennifer thinking! “A guest journalist,” she pondered. “I love that idea.”

Referencing her “Friends” co-stars Courteney and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer revealed, “We wanna get back together, the girls.”

As for a “Murder Mystery 3,” the stars said they would be in — if it was “good.”