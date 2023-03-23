Ben Affleck Is ‘Disturbed’ by Jennifer Lopez’s Love of Rip & Beth on ‘Yellowstone’

Getty/Paramount

Ben Affleck is dishing on wife Jennifer Lopez’s love of Rip and Beth’s romance on “Yellowstone.”

The star and friend Matt Damon appeared on “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” where Ben revealed J.Lo loves the Paramount show.

"I'm kind of disturbed that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone,’" Affleck said. "Part of me thinks that she's really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly]."

He recalled Lopez showing him a scene from the show, saying, "Jen showed me a clip of [Reilly] off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich. And then she was like, 'I love this story of these two.' I was like, 'Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'"

Affleck and Damon have a long movie history with Hauser, including “School Ties,” “Good Will Hunting” and “Dazed and Confused.”

Matt recalled, "To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn't a giant movie star. When we worked with him, he was 16, and I'll never forget. We were driving back into Boston and we were leaving set for the first week, and we're like, 'Who's the best actor here?' and both of us at the same time were like 'Hauser’… He was pure, raw talent. Just the sweetest soul."