Getty Images

On Monday night, actress Sarah Snook, 35, debuted her baby bump as she hit the NYC premiere for “Succession’s” fourth season!

Snook showed off her growing baby bump in a black jumpsuit.

When “Extra’s” Megan Ryte asked who she brought on the red carpet, Sarah rubbed her bump, saying, “Someone I have not met yet but I’m intimate with.”

As for what she’s learned about parenting from starring on “Succession,” Sarah commented, “What not to do!”

She added, “I don’t know if the Roy family are a paragon of family values… I don’t think we could be looking up to them for guidance.”

Snook also teased that the series will have “a pretty classy ending.”

Sarah’s pregnancy comes two years after she tied the knot with Dave Lawson.

Snook recently opened up about their relationship, telling Vogue, “At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love. We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic.

“We’ve just never been single at the same time,” Sarah went on. “It’s been a ride. There’s so much heartache and sadness in the world, but on a micro personal level, I’ve been very fortunate.”

Sarah popped the question to Dave in the fall of 2020. They got married four months later.