Madonna is giving fans a glimpse of her house rules!

The singer, 64, posed for a photo on Instagram Stories as she held up the list of five rules.

The words of wisdom: “Smile, Be Happy, Listen to Others, Speak Kindness and Be Happy with What You Have.”

Madonna is the mother of Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda Ciccone, 17, Mercy James Ciccone, 17, and twins Stella and Estere Ciccone, 10.

Earlier this year, the star opened up in the Italian, French, and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair.

In a translation of the interview, she says of motherhood, “It was the hardest thing, the toughest battle… Even today, I struggle to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Because, however it goes, whoever you are, having children and raising children is a work of art. And nobody gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It's a job that takes a lot of time. And it's tiring because there's never rest.”

She also confessed at one point, “Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge."

Madonna loves her children’s creativity, sharing, “The thing that makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has found their creativity. I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I've always exposed them to art, to music. I'm happy with how they are today. And I'm proud of their work."

She added that what she loves most is, “Spending time with my kids. And to see them happy, to witness their growth, to watch them evolve and then to find the things they love. Most of my happiness comes from my children.”

Still, the Queen of Pop makes time for her career — including being in the midst of rehearsals for her Celebration tour, which kicks off July 15. Surprising fans, she posted a photo of herself in a recording studio with hitmaker Max Martin on Monday, captioning it, “When in Doubt go to Work ………. Nothing shuts Down the Noise or the Naysayers more then being in the Creative Process !!”