It was a somber celebration Monday evening at the Los Angeles premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 4” in the wake of the death of Lance Reddick, who died unexpectedly last week at 60.

Everyone on the red carpet wore blue ribbons to honor the actor, known for his work in the film series as well as on TV's "The Wire," and both Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne shared their memories of Lance with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert.

Keanu said, “He was a beautiful person, a really special artist, a man of dignity and grace that shone through. He shone that light on the character he played, Charon. He shined that to all of us on the set... He was just beautiful, beautiful."

Laurence told Melvin, “It is just bittersweet that Lance passed away so suddenly. We are all shocked and grieving.”