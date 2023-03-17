‘The Crown’: See First Pics of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting the royal treatment on Season 6 of “The Crown.”

New photos reveal Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy in character as the couple when they were in college. The images were shot in St. Andrews, Scotland, and show what could be a meet-cute.

William and Kate met in 2001 while attending the University of St. Andrews.

They opened up about the early days of their friendship and romance during their engagement interview in 2010.

At the time, William said, “We met at university and we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on. We just spent more time with each other and had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time. She has a really nice sense of humor, which really helps me because I have a really dry sense of humor so it was good fun.”

Kate added that she “went bright red” when she met William and “scuttled off,” telling the prince she was “very shy” about meeting him.

Middleton said, “We did become very close friends from quite early on.”

William said they eventually moved into a flat with friends and “it blossomed from there.”

The couple went on to wed in 2011 and welcome three children: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.