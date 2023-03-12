‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer Debuts at the 2023 Oscars — Watch

Getty Images

“The Little Mermaid” trailer just dropped at the 2023 Oscars!

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel, and Melissa McCarthy, who portrays Ursula, took the stage at the Academy Awards to introduce the full-length trailer for the live-action film. Watch it below!

Melissa told the audience, "1,735 remarkable film artists, technicians and craftspeople came together to tell this new story. And I may be biased, but I have enjoyed making this film and it has been a complete joy.”

Bailey added, "I absolutely agree. And it has been such an honor stepping into the iconic role of Ariel. It's been an extraordinary experience, a dream come true for me."

Fans of the original film will recognize some key moments from the trailer, like Ariel rescuing Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) and Ursula offering to help Ariel become human.

Earlier this month, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Halle about “The Little Mermaid” at the Kids’ Choice Awards.

She reflected on all the support she has received — including a surprising message from Mariah Carey!

Bailey noted, “There’s so many people that I’m just like, ‘What?’ I’m just grateful and it’s really nice to hear.”

When asked what Mariah told her, Halle shared, “She was saying how her and her babies are excited to see the film and I was just dying.”

Bailey also noted that she gets emotional seeing the reactions of kids to the trailer, saying, “Even just talking about it or thinking about it, I start to just well up because it’s so special to me, to be able to see the reactions to something that I worked so hard on for so long… For them to like it and also just for them to see themselves on the screen, it’s so important. Representation. So, I’m just happy that I get to kind of be that person for them to look to.”

She also revealed she has seen a rough cut of the movie and said she “was sobbing the whole time.” Bailey admitted, “I don’t know what to do with myself and it’s almost finished and it’s just very surreal.”