Pedro Pascal’s ‘Insane’ Starbucks Order Goes Viral

Backgrid

Pedro Pascal is seriously caffeinated!

“The Mandalorian” star was spotted out and about with a cup of Starbucks coffee, and a TikTok sleuth zoomed in to find out his order.

According to the TikTok account @Alexafromspace, Pascal was carrying a Venti-size Iced Quad Espresso with extra ice… and a whopping six shots of espresso.

Since the drink already came with four shots, Pedro may have actually had up to 10 shots of espresso!

Users took to the comments wondering “IS HE OKAY????” and reeling, “6 SHOTS IS INSANE.”

Others wrote, “Bros got coffee in his veins,” “Our man is CAFFEINATED,” “No wonder he giggles so much, lol,” and “That is a violent amount of coffee.”

While Pedro seems to have an iron gut when it comes to coffee, he was struggling a bit on a new episode of “Hot Ones” that dropped today.

The star of “The Last of Us” asked during the show, on which guests eat increasingly spicy wings, “Has anyone projectile-vomited?” Host Sean Evans told him no, to which Pascal confessed, “I’m learning where all my nerve endings are.” Watch!