Raquel Leviss Accuses Scheana Shay of Punching Her

NBCUniversal

On Tuesday, Raquel Leviss requested a restraining order against her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Scheana Shay.

Now, TMZ has obtained photos of Leviss with a bruised eye and cut face.

Leviss is accusing Shay of punching her in the face on Thursday in New York City after learning about her affair with Tom Sandoval.

In the court docs, Leviss claims that Shay shoved her against a brick wall before the punch.

The papers argue that Scheana “doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."

The mutual friend is Ariana Madix, who was in a relationship with Sandoval until she found out about the affair.

A judge has granted Leviss the temporary restraining order. As part of the restraining order, Shay is required to stay at least 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, and her workplace.

Just days before the cheating news broke, Raquel and Scheana appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.” They were friendly with each other during the interview and seemed to be getting along.

We’ll have to see how the restraining order affects the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.