‘WandaVision’ Actress Teyonah Parris & Husband James Welcome First Child

Getty Images

“WandaVision” actress Teyonah Parris, 34, is a mom!

On Monday, Parris announced that she welcomed her first child with husband James.

She wrote on Instagram, “What a friggin whirlwind. 😳 I have so much to say, but I'm too sleep deprived and delirious to really articulate it all how I want to, but what I will say is- God bless all yall parents out there. Never in my life could I have imagined all that parenthood requires. It truly takes a village and my God I'm so grateful for the one we have.”

Teynoah didn’t reveal when she gave birth, but noted that it’s “taken me a month to get this post up.”

While Parris originally planned to give birth at a hospital, she opted for a home birth instead.

Showing love for her midwife, Parris wrote, “Thank you to our amazing midwife @midwifeangelina who ushered our baby girl Earth side!! We started our pregnancy journey intending a hospital birth, but that shifted late in the game for us and I'm so glad it did!”

She added, “Everything truly happens for a reason and being at home was an incredible experience and opportunity for our whole family. I have so much I want to talk about as it pertains to our journey in how we landed at this decision and what it was like.”

Teyonah also made sure to show some love for her mom, who “spent weeks with us helping up figure out up from down, left from right.” She went on, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and in awe of you, Mom. And seeing you still taking care of me at my big grown age 😩🤣 (yall I'm talking rubbing my back and head as I cry in her lap cuz I don't know wtf I'm doing and who trusted me with a whole human!), to cooking for us, and being the daily in home daycare so we could get more than 90mins of sleep at a time. I love you and appreciate you dearly!”

Teyonah broke the news of her pregnancy in September. At the time, she told People magazine, “This baby is going to be very, very loved.”