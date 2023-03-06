Celebrity News March 06, 2023
Halle Bailey Sobbed Watching ‘The Little Mermaid’ Rough Cut (Exclusive)
Over the weekend, Halle Bailey hit the orange carpet at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards!
“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke to Halle about getting ready to release the live-action “The Little Mermaid” in a few short months.
Halle reflected on all the support she has received — including a surprising message from Mariah Carey!
She noted, “There’s so many people that I’m just like, ‘What?’ I’m just grateful and it’s really nice to hear.”
When asked what Mariah told her, Halle shared, “She was saying how her and her babies are excited to see the film and I was just dying.”
She also revealed she has seen a rough cut of the movie and said she “was sobbing the whole time.” Bailey admitted, “I don’t know what to do with myself and it’s almost finished and it’s just very surreal.”
Bailey also noted that she gets emotional seeing the reactions of kids to the trailer, saying, “Even just talking about it or thinking about it, I start to just well up because it’s so special to me, to be able to see the reactions to something that I worked so hard on for so long… For them to like it and also just for them to see themselves on the screen, it’s so important. Representation. So, I’m just happy that I get to kind of be that person for them to look to.”