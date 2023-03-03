Getty Images

CNN political analyst Kasie Hunt, 37, is a mom again!

On Wednesday, Hunt welcomed a baby girl, her second child with husband Matthew Mario Rivera.

Kasie’s rep told People magazine, “We are thrilled to announce the birth of our baby girl, Grey Hunt Rivera. Proud big brother [Mars Hunt, 3½] can't stop talking about his new baby sister.”

Hunt revealed that she gave birth in her home bathroom “after 13 minutes of sudden labor.”

It happened so fast that they didn’t even have time to call the paramedics. She quipped, “Dad sprang into action and delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor.”

According to Kasie, Grey was “to arrive via a scheduled C-section on Thursday morning,” but their “independent” little girl had “other plans.”

Showing some love to the medical team who helped them through the birthing process, Kasie wrote, “We are so grateful to the 911 operators and the DC Fire & EMS team. Step-by-step, they talked us through the incredibly intense moments right after she was born and as she took her first breaths. Thank you to the firefighters and paramedics on the scene who treated mom and baby at home and then brought us safely to Sibley Hospital in Washington. It's a day we'll never forget!"

She continued, “We're so excited about life as a family of four — and reminded it's going to be that much more unpredictable!"

Kasie announced her pregnancy in December.

At the time, she shared that son Mars was excited to be a big brother, saying, “For Halloween, he insisted that the baby have her own pumpkin. When we were decorating for Christmas, he asked me to put up a stocking for 'baby sister.’”