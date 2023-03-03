‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Dishes on Oscar Nom

Getty Images

Brian Tyree Henry had a great 2022 with the final season of “Atlanta” and the hit action movie “Bullet Train,” but it was his performance in the AppleTV+ film “Causeway” that earned him his first Oscar nomination!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers recently spoke with Henry at the Oscars luncheon, where talked about the nomination.

Brian plays a grief-stricken mechanic that befriends Jennifer Lawrence’s character, who is struggling with a brain injury.

When asked how the campaign tour has gone, he said, “What is crazy is the recognition that was coming from it… When you make something, you don’t really think about, you know, how it’s going to affect people, you don’t think about the impact it has… You put your heart into it and then you release it.”

While the campaigning has been fun, he noted, “It’s a lot of hard work to talk about grief and talk about loss.”

He added, “I’m really glad that the recognition for my character James has happened.”