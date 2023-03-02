Latto on Why She Keeps Her Personal Life So Private (Exclusive)

When asked if she’s having a pinch-me moment, Latto said, “I really be waking up like, ‘Is this really my life?’ I'm like, ‘Everybody's healthy around me — I could buy them whatever they want.’ It's like, where I’m from, I already made it, baby. We already made it.”

Latto also shared her best advice to other upcoming female artists, saying, “I would say stay focused, look to your peers because nobody understand us like each other. We all share a lot of the same experiences and ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? So I feel like look to each other for unity and just stay focused because, you know, these men being in our DMs or whatever, like, they be trying to you know throw us off our game, but, you know what I'm saying, I ain't slipping on my pigeon.”