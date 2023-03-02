Celebrity News March 02, 2023
Latto on Why She Keeps Her Personal Life So Private (Exclusive)
Latto brought the energy to the red carpet at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music event!
“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Latto about being honored with the Powerhouse Award.
When asked if she’s having a pinch-me moment, Latto said, “I really be waking up like, ‘Is this really my life?’ I'm like, ‘Everybody's healthy around me — I could buy them whatever they want.’ It's like, where I’m from, I already made it, baby. We already made it.”
Latto also shared her best advice to other upcoming female artists, saying, “I would say stay focused, look to your peers because nobody understand us like each other. We all share a lot of the same experiences and ups and downs, you know what I'm saying? So I feel like look to each other for unity and just stay focused because, you know, these men being in our DMs or whatever, like, they be trying to you know throw us off our game, but, you know what I'm saying, I ain't slipping on my pigeon.”
And Latto explained why it’s so important to keep her personal life private, emphasizing, “You got to because everything else is, like ,so exposed to the world. If it's real, cherish it, keep it close to you.”