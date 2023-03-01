Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Bump!

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder, 34, has another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Stassi announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Beau Clark.

Alongside a pic of her baby bump, Schroeder wrote on Instagram, “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Stassi was joined in the pic by daughter Hartford, who was born in January 2021.

Beau also shared his own pics. In one pic, he is showing the ultrasound to Hartford. He wrote, “Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫.”

Stassi and Beau tied the knot in a backyard ceremony in October 2020. Last year, they had a dream wedding in Rome.

For their big day, Schroeder wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Galia Lahav and accessorized with Nicole Rose jewels, while Beau sported a black tuxedo.

The destination wedding was attended by her castmates Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

A source told Us Weekly, “Stassi had to cut down her guest list. Some of her family, friends and former co-stars… had to be disinvited.”