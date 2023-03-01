Singer Ben Kweller Announces Death of 16-Year-Old Son Dorian

Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller is facing the unimaginable loss of his 16-year-old son, Dorian.

According to Variety, Kweller’s wife Liz revealed on social media that the teen died in a car accident.

Ben also shared the heartbreaking loss on Instagram, writing, “There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend.”

Ben described Dorian as a “gentle soul, a friend to all.”

He wrote, “We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made.”

Kweller, who has toured with Ed Sheeran and Death Cab for Cutie, called Dorian a “true poet from the day he started speaking,” and said he “recorded songs every day.”

The teen’s career was just getting off the ground. “He had so many plans!!!” his dad said. “His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him…”

Ben wrote, “I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds.”