‘Teen Mom’ Alums Ryan & Mackenzie Edwards Split

“Teen Mom” alums Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards are ending their marriage after six years.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Mackenzie filed for divorce on Monday.

In the papers, she requested temporary custody of their kids. She was also granted a restraining order against Ryan.

A few weeks ago, Ryan was arrested after violating an order of protection.

Mackenzie had reported Ryan to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department for contacting her father, Bob Standifer.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said, “During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings. During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Earlier this year, Ryan accused Mackenzie of cheating. He wrote on Instagram, “Take wife down off this I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys … tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing.”

Mackenzie seemingly addressed his Instagram with a cryptic meme that read, “I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER."

They then deleted photos of each other from their Instagrams.