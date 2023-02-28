Ricou Browning, Gill-Man in 'Creature from the Black Lagoon,' Dies at 93

Universal

Ricou Browning, the stunt man who played the title character in underwater sequences of the 1954 classic "Creature from the Black Lagoon," died Monday at 93.

Browning had been the last surviving actor to have portrayed a Universal horror monster, a role he took on in the film's two sequels as well. (The creature on land was played by three actors — Ben Chapman, Tom Hennesy and Don Megowan.)

Born February 16, 1930, in Florida, Browning also performed stunt diving in "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" (1954).

Later, Browning co-created the film "Flipper" (1963), adapted as a TV series.

He went on to direct underwater sequences in such films as "Thunderball" (1965), "Caddyshack" (1980), and" Never Say Never Again" (1983).