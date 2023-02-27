Why Did Aubrey Plaza Look Upset During ‘White Lotus’ SAG Win?

Aubrey Plaza has everyone talking after she mouthed “Jesus Christ” as “The White Lotus” won Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Plaza, who played Harper in the series, hasn’t addressed the gone-viral moment, but the Internet has some theories.

Does it have something to do with her dress? As the cast took the stage, her co-star Jon Gries, known as Greg Hunt in the show, grabbed Plaza’s arm and whispered something to her.

Immediately after, Aubrey started to adjust the top of her bronze Michael Kors cutout gown, as if Gries had warned her of a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Others point out that Plaza was nearly elbowed in the face as co-stars Meghann Fahy and Michael Imperioli shared a celebratory hug.

Of course, all of this was happening as F. Murray Abraham gave a speech on behalf of the group.

It doesn’t seem likely that his words are what set her off. What he was saying when Plaza looked the most annoyed was, “I’d like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia.” He then added a shout-out to SAG-AFTRA, yelling, “Union forever!”

Afterward, Aubrey was all smiles as she posed with the cast and their statues.

Earlier in the night, Aubrey was praised for her chemistry with Jenna Ortega as they presented Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.

As they took the stage together, Aubrey, 38, deadpanned, "I don't know why they paired us up together."

Jenna, 20, replied, "I know, we have nothing in common."

Plaza went on, "We should find the people who did this,” as Jenna chimed in to help her finish the thought, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations."