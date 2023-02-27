Sally Field Reflects on SAG Lifetime Achievement Award (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Sunday, Sally Field was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 SAG Awards!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Sally, who reflected on her nearly 60-year career as an actor.

While she felt “grand” about the honor, Field admitted she felt “very old” to get it. She has joined Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Paul Newman, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno among the other big names to receive the award.

Despite her packed acting résumé, Sally said she doesn’t have a “pivotal” role. She explained, “Life is always about transition into the next spot, so out of each 10-year cycle of ups and downs… ‘Pivotal’ is a hard thing to say because some things are pivotal to the industry might not be pivotal to me, but pivotal is when it hits inside of here, and sometimes the audience never sees it.”

Field also doesn’t have a favorite role, saying, “They’re all like my children… If I name one favorite, they’ll al turn on me in the middle of the night and beat me to a pulp.”

As for retiring from the business, Sally said, “I will do this as long as I can.”