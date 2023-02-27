Hayden Panettiere’s Brother Jansen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere’s younger brother Jansen Panettiere died over President’s Day weekend at just 28 years old, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

In a family statement to ABC News from his mother Lesley Vogel, father Skip Panettiere and sister Hayden, they shared, “Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen’s sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.”

The family also praised Jansen, saying, "Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered."

They added, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Jansen’s friends became concerned on February 19 when he missed a business meeting. One friend rushed to his New York residence where they found him sitting upright in a chair unresponsive. They called 911 and began CPR.

His father Skip said he spoke with Jansen Saturday evening and he sounded “okay.”