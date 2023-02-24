‘Naked and Afraid’: Tensions Run High for Justin & Kami in This Exclusive Clip

“Naked and Afraid” survivalists Justin Governale and Kami Elsisie need to get on the same page!

This exclusive clip from Sunday’s episode shows tensions running high between the teammates.

Justin, an MMA fighter, and Kami, a professional paramedic, are fighting to survive for 21 days in the hot and caiman-infested jungle of Rupunini, Guyana.

Justin is able to catch some fish and provide some much-needed protein to the pair, but he doesn’t think Kami is pulling her weight.

In the video, she jokes, “Fish for breakfast… I’m so excited,” before adding, “No, it’s a big thing. Protein will definitely do us good.”

The pair proceed to have a fish fry before Justin vents to the cameras about Kami.

The MMA fighter says of his paramedic partner, “I’m a bit frustrated that in Kami’s mind I bring home the bread while she just eats and gets by… Hopefully, she wakes up tomorrow and she’s motivated again. You need to have the mental fortitude to press forward. I’m trying to rise up and I would really appreciate someone on the same level.”