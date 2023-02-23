‘Summer House’ Stars Danielle Olivera & Robert Sieber Split

“Summer House” couple Danielle Olivera and Robert Sieber have called it quits after more than two years of dating.

Danielle told E! News, “We broke up in November — it's still hard to say out loud. It's sad, but I'm finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They've been so, so nice to me."

According to Olivera, there is “no animosity” after the split. She emphasized, “There's still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn't working out. If we can't be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately."

Danielle revealed that their busy schedules were to blame for the breakup. She explained, “Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn't enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways. I'm not the easiest person to be in a relationship — I am awesome — but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I'm so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that's life."

Olivera was the one to bring attention to issues in their relationship. She said, “I expressed unhappiness and when we got into the conversation, it became like a lot and the bubble burst. He was like, 'I can't make you happy right now,' and I was like, 'Okay.'"