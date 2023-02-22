Constance Wu Confirms Pregnancy — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Instagram

Actress Constance Wu, 40, has a “bun in the oven”!

On Tuesday, Wu confirmed that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.

Alongside a pic of her growing baby bump, Constance wrote on her Instagram Story, “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

Constance recently sparked pregnancy rumors after she was photographed with what appeared to be a noticeable baby bump in photos obtained by Page Six.

For the solo outing in a Los Angeles park, Constance opted for a striped shirt, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Constance and Ryan are already the parents of a baby girl born in the summer of 2020.

In 2021, Constance gushed about her daughter during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She shared, “I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt… There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot. Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”