Celebrity News February 22, 2023
Constance Wu Confirms Pregnancy — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Actress Constance Wu, 40, has a “bun in the oven”!
On Tuesday, Wu confirmed that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner.
Alongside a pic of her growing baby bump, Constance wrote on her Instagram Story, “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."
Constance recently sparked pregnancy rumors after she was photographed with what appeared to be a noticeable baby bump in photos obtained by Page Six.
For the solo outing in a Los Angeles park, Constance opted for a striped shirt, sweatpants, and tennis shoes.
Constance and Ryan are already the parents of a baby girl born in the summer of 2020.
In 2021, Constance gushed about her daughter during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She shared, “I had a beautiful baby girl in August. She's the best, she's the best. She has a full head of hair. She has a blue butt… There’s this thing, I had never heard of it before, but it’s called a Mongolian spot. Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. And it’s where your butt is blue for like the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away.”
Last year, Wu revealed that her daughter "knows how to command Alexa to play a song." She told People magazine about her daughter's love for a dance party, “She'll take anyone's hand, pull them into the middle of the room and say, 'Dance!'"