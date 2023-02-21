Rod Stewart’s Son Sean Stewart Marries Jody Weintraub

Instagram

Sean Stewart and our former producer Jody Weintraub, both 42, tied the knot earlier this month in Las Vegas, "Extra" can confirm.

A source also spoke to People, revealing Rod Stewart’s oldest son proposed to late producer Jerry Weintraub’s daughter on Valentine’s Day as they celebrated at Catch in Las Vegas.

The insider told the magazine that shortly after the proposal, they picked up a marriage license and got married at Little Church of the West.

Jody has since added "Stewart" to her Instagram handle.

The People source says Sean called his mom Alana Stewart before saying “I do,” but she wasn’t sure if he was serious. When she saw the wedding pics and video “she cried” and was “so happy for him.” He called his dad, who was also “happy to hear the news.”

The insider shared that Sean and Jody have known each other since high school, and kept reconnecting over the years through a mutual friend.

The source added, “They both have famous families, they just get each other," saying they are "so much alike" and even "born two days apart.”

Sean is also close with her 5-year-old son Doc from a previous marriage.