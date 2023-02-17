Celebrity News February 17, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Says Life Is a ‘Zoo’ After Welcoming Baby #4 with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about life as a dad of four kids!

The actor and wife Blake Lively had everyone talking over Super Bowl weekend when she shared a photo sans baby bump… launching speculation they had welcomed their new baby.

On February 13, Ryan appeared via video on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” and was asked if they had welcomed a boy or girl.

Ryan laughed and said, “I ain’t tellin’. This is not a birth announcement,” adding, “We didn’t make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does.”

He went on, “We’re very excited. Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”

The star shared, “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble. But, yeah, it’s a zoo over here! This is my office here and, to be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.”

Ryan and Blake were already the parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

In November, Ryan told “Extra” his daughters were “really excited” about their future sibling. Watch!

Later that same month, he confessed he was secretly hoping for another girl.

“I'm sort of used to girls so I, you know, secretly I've been hoping for that, but I'll take whatever comes.”

Jenn asked if Ryan was “mentally prepared” for having at least three teenage girls under one roof in the future.

He insisted, “I'm ready for that. You know, I've seen a thing or two. Showbiz has girded my loins for this. I'm ready.”

