‘NYPD Blue’ Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27

Getty Images

Former child actor Austin Majors has died at the age of 27.

TMZ reports Majors died on Saturday night while living in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles.

A source told the outlet that no foul play is suspected. They believe Major ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl.

According to the insider, an autopsy will be performed Monday.

His family released a statement, saying, “[Austin] was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together,” the statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

Majors was best known for his role as Theo Sipowicz on “NYPD Blue” (1999-2004). He played the son of Detective Andy Sipowicz, played by Dennis Franz, on 48 episodes.

Thanks to his role, Majors was honored with the 2002 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series.