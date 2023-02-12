Rihanna Talks Baby Son, Studying Beyoncé Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Getty Images

Nate Burleson welcomed Rihanna as the first guest on his podcast "The Process with Nate Burleson" Sunday, and the mogul-musician opened up about what to expect from her Halftime Show... and about her son!

Rihanna admitted that getting the offer to be this year's Halftime performer "was so scary because it was kind of unexpected."

She went on, "My son was only maybe 3 months old. So this was one of those things that was, 'Are you gonna come outside?' and not just outside, but, like, to the biggest stage ever. I haven't performed in, like, seven years."

RiRi's last album and tour were in 2016, and fans have clamored for a new album seemingly forever. Still, as she made clear in the podcast, Rihanna has been cautious about saying yes to new musical commitments. Among them was her no. 2, Oscar-nominated hit "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Now, we have the Super Bow Halftime show!

"To come back from zero to Super Bowl, that's kinda nuts, right?" she giggled.

"It's gonna be a challenge, and that gets me excited."

Acknowledging that her music side has been "neglected to a degree," she said the huge response to the announcement that she would be the Halftime performer was "real nice." She also said her only job is to "do great and have fun."

Rihanna said she intensely admires the shows put on by Madonna, Janet Jackson, and especially Prince. As for Beyoncé? "She's a beast and a whole other level," she said, admitting she had studied Queen Bey's approach to the show.

Talking about the birth of her son with A$AP Rocky in 2022, Rihanna sounded like she was beaming with pride. "Everything matters now..." Laughing, she noted, "Skydiving might take a back burner right now. You really think of that stuff!"

She said her life "got better with him... Nothing is more fulfilling than that."