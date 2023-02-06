Rakuten

Check out the most-talked about Super Bowl LVII commercials!

Some of the big Hollywood names doing commercials this year include Serena Williams, Miles Teller, Maya Rudolph, Anna Faris, Alicia Silverston, and Kevin Bacon.

In a “Caddyshack”-inspired commercial for Michelob Ultra, “Succession” star Brian Cox and tennis legend Serena Williams play a round of golf. The ad also features Tony Romo, Canelo Alvarez and Alex Morgan.

In a Bud Light commercial, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry show off their dance moves while enjoying a couple cans of Bud Light.

Budweiser enlisted the help of Kevin Bacon, who lends his voice to the commercial. In a 10-second teaser clip, he says, “They say that all people are six degrees of separation away from each other, but some are just a six-pack away."

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan joined forces with Busch Light for a funny commercial with the “Busch Guy.” In the commercial, McLachlan urges viewers to “help helpless animals find shelter,” until the “Busch Guy” tells her, “Wrong shelter, Sarah.”

Heineken teamed up with Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, to promote nonalcoholic Heineken 0.0. The partnership also promotes Paul’s new movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

Anna Faris, the face of Avocadoes from Mexico, strips down to nothing for the commercial, which seems to be inspired by the biblical story of Adam and Eve.

Melissa McCarthy is taking over for Idris Elba as the new spokesperson for Booking.com. In a Super Bowl commercial, she is searching for a vacation spot "somewhere, anywhere."

In a commercial for Workday, rocker Ozzy Osbourne plays a new employee, who wears a button-up shirt and tie. He asks his colleagues, “Which one of you wants a piercing?”

Jack Harlowe is starring in a Doritos commercial with Missy Elliott, who is trying to persuade him to hit the studio.

Pringles teamed up with Meghan Trainor, who is seen showing off her TikTok dance moves in a commercial.

Thanks to PopCorners, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are reprising their iconic “Breaking Bad” characters in a Super Bowl commercial.

Alicia Silverstone brings back her “Clueless” character Cher in a commercial for Rakuten. In the commercial, she even sports her character’s iconic yellow-plaid outfit.

In a commercial for M&M, “SNL” alum Maya Rudolph renames M&M characters.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is promoting whiskey brand Crown Royal while listing off a series of objects.

Will Ferrell is promoting Netflix and General Motor's partnership in a new ad.

Sylvester Stallone is starring in a Paramount+ commercial, which has him falling off a cliff!

FanDuel enlisted the help of former Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who will try to score a 25-yard field goal during the third quarter of the game.