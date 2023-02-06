Guess Who! Warner Bros. TV Celebrates Black History Month with Star Throwback Pics

This adorable girl grew up to be a powerhouse singer, actress, and now hosts her own talk show. Can you #GuessWho? 👀 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/kUyRUMCB8M — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) February 2, 2023 @warnerbrostv

It is Black History Month, and Warner Bros. TV is celebrating with talent throwback pics.

The photos of the stars as kids are up on Twitter, with followers challenged to guess who they are before peeking at the answers in the comments.

The recent Twitter clue above said, “This adorable girl grew up to be a powerhouse singer, actress, and now hosts her own talk show. Can you #GuessWho? #BlackHistoryMonth.”

If you guessed Jennifer Hudson, you’re right!

Check out more tweets below and head to https://twitter.com/warnerbrostv for more posts.

This young Philadelphia native grew up to be an award-winning actress, writer, and comedian. Can you #GuessWho? 👀 #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/CmdLfG5PiQ — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) February 1, 2023 @warnerbrostv