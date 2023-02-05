Getty Images

Brandi Carlile was already a winner when she and wife Catherine Shepherd hit the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Melvin Robert spoke with Brandi, who dished on performing at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s surprise vows renewal. She said, “It was incredible. I was just going for Portia's birthday party and Portia said to me, she said, ‘Apropos with nothing, will you just suddenly burst into song and sing the first verse of ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’?’ and I was like, ‘Yes, I'm Brandi Carlile, that's what I do’… So, like, I got this little cue and then in this room of like mega celebrities, I had to just go, ‘The First Time.’ Everybody was just looking at me like, ‘Do you need some attention right now?’… but I held it down.. and then the most beautiful thing happened, which was that she completely surprised Ellen and they renewed their vows.”

She went on, “I don't know, it was really beautiful, you know, as somebody really influenced by [Ellen] coming out in 1997. I almost couldn't believe I was standing there witnessing.”

When Melvin mentioned the “full-circle moment,” Brandi commented, “Full-circle moment… Melissa Etheridge was there, too, and I was just like, ‘This is my life, this is.’”

Brandi noted that “so many fancy people” were at the special occasion.

Carlile also revealed who she’d love to collaborate with, saying, “Legend-wise, I think there's still more in the story for me and Elton [John] because he is my greatest hero and kind of soulmate,, you know and then newcomer-wise, I have an enormous amount of respect and admiration for Olivia Rodrigo. I love that girl I cannot tell you how much I love that girl and I would really like to sing with her.”

Brandi took home Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Broken Horses.” She admitted, “My hands have now stopped shaking.”

Of her nerves, Carlile shared, “I have so many mixed feelings when this is happening. I really care. I feel self-conscious about how much I care. I worry about forgetting people not thanking all the right people and then I'm so excited and filled with gratitude. It's just like it's this big clash of emotions and it just explodes out of you in this 30 seconds that you have to get everything right.”