Beyoncé Arrives Late to Grammys After Big Win

CBS

Beyoncé was running late to the Grammys, but she still had her moment.

Earlier in the night, Bey won Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” but she wasn’t there to accept. Host Trevor Noah teased at the time that she was stuck in traffic.

CBS

Bey did in fact make it to the awards show with hubby JAY-Z and was presented her award right at her seat!

He teased her, “The Queen is officially in the building... I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time, but I'm glad that you could be with us.”

Bey’s win was her third of the day and significant as she’s now tied for most Grammys ever with 31. The other person holding the record is the late conductor Georg Solti.