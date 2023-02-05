Award Shows February 05, 2023
Beyoncé Arrives Late to Grammys After Big Win
Beyoncé was running late to the Grammys, but she still had her moment.
Earlier in the night, Bey won Best R&B Song for “Cuff It,” but she wasn’t there to accept. Host Trevor Noah teased at the time that she was stuck in traffic.
Bey did in fact make it to the awards show with hubby JAY-Z and was presented her award right at her seat!
He teased her, “The Queen is officially in the building... I was shocked to find out that traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time, but I'm glad that you could be with us.”
Grammys 2023: The Complete Winners List!View Story
Bey’s win was her third of the day and significant as she’s now tied for most Grammys ever with 31. The other person holding the record is the late conductor Georg Solti.
Queen Bey is now poised to break the record, as she’s up for even more awards tonight: Album of the Year and Record of the Year.