‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt Expecting Baby #2

“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt have another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Loch announced that she was pregnant with their second child.

Along with celebrating Wendt’s 39th birthday, she wrote, “BABY DADDY times two.”

She added, “Test results came back POSITIVE so we’re celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early.”

Kevin posted his own Instagram, referencing their first child August, 14 months. He wrote, “Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!! Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick 😂.”

“Sharing the good news at only 4 weeks isn’t something you see often, but sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn’t either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF,” Wendt added. “So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang.”

Last month, Astrid posted an ultrasound, writing, “Not a pregnancy announcement (yet) but today was transfer day so we’re holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed.”

She went on, “first pic is little embryo chilling. pic 2 & 3 are a glimpse at the meds and injections, and the last video is the moment our embryo was transferred.”

Astrid also documented her IVF journey years ago.

Of her fertility struggles, she told People in May 2021, “We suffered together month after month, but we also suffered silently. I cried in the shower and he took a little longer than usual walking home from the gym because we both wanted to be strong for the other person. After 12 long months with no success, it was Kevin who pushed me to call a fertility specialist.”

Six months later, the couple welcomed August.

At the time, Kevin wrote, “November 20th 2:02am @astridloch made my dreams come true. She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang 💛 I never thought a love like this existed.”