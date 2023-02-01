Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023

Getty Images

Beyoncé fans are rejoicing because Queen Bey just announced her Renaissance world tour 2023!

This marks Bey’s first time hitting the road since her On the Run tour with husband Jay Z in 2018.

The star announced the news with a sexy Instagram photo of herself in a glittery, barely-there costume and cowboy hat on a silver horse… very similar to her “Renaissance” album cover art.

The tour kicks off May 10 in Stockholm, and she will travel through Europe before beginning the North American leg of her tour in July.

Bey will stop in Toronto on July 8 before heading to Philadelphia on July 12. Her tour of the U.S. and Canada will conclude in New Orleans on September 27. Click here for the full list of tour dates.

Beyoncé dropped “Renaissance” in July 2022. The album quickly went to no. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her single “Break My Soul” was a huge summer hit.