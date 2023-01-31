How Cheslie Kryst’s Legacy Lives On 1 Year After Her Tragic Death

Getty Images

Yesterday marked one year since we lost our beloved friend and colleague Cheslie Kryst.

Kryst, an “Extra” correspondent and former Miss USA with an MBA and law degree, took her own life on January 30, 2022, at just 30 years old.

Today marks one year since we lost our beloved Cheslie Kryst. We miss her dearly, but her legacy lives on. 🕊❤️@AprilSimpkins_1 @NAMICommunicate pic.twitter.com/a6AWJcxIlx — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 31, 2023 @extratv

We miss her dearly, but her legacy lives on. The Society of Human Resource Management Foundation has established two scholarships in her name.

The SHRM Foundation scholarships include two $10,000 awards to be handed out to an HR student and an early-career HR professional who have a deep commitment to mental health and wellness in the workplace.

Cheslie’s mother April Simpkins recently announced a partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to establish the CheslieC. Kryst Memorial Fund on Mental Health to honor her legacy and provide help to others experiencing mental health challenges.

April told us, “So many people could relate to Cheslie’s challenge of high-functioning depression and so for NAMI to partner with us, the Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund on Mental Health and really focus a little bit more on the challenges that Cheslie dealt with as somebody with high-functioning depression means everything.”