Baz Luhrmann on Lisa Marie Presley’s Moving Memorial (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and star Austin Butler made their first public appearance since Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland memorial at AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards. The film was a big winner, picking up the Time Capsule and Best Director awards.

Baz spoke with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about attending Lisa Marie’s “moving” memorial and how much “Elvis” and Austin meant to her.

“What do you think she'd say all about this?” Melvin asked.

“She was very worried about the movie,” Luhrmann said. “And when she saw it, she embraced it so deeply. She made us all family… Right now, it's so raw and recent. All I can say is we miss her deeply. She was here to see the film and it meant a lot to her I know that, and Austin meant so much to her — I know that.”

He added, “She had felt like her father through the film had been put back in his rightful place.”

Baz was at the recent memorial not long after they celebrated together at the Golden Globes.

He said of attending the service, “It meant a lot to us, actually. It was deeply moving and it was incredibly beautiful as well. So much love and sadness at the same time.”

At the Globes, Lisa Marie gushed to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about Austin Butler’s portrayal of her father.

Baz told Melvin about how Butler landed the role, “He walked in and he had already been down the Elvis road a bit… Denzel Washington rang me. And I don't know Denzel. He said… ‘You're about to meet a young actor whose work ethic is like no other actor I've ever met. You won't believe how hard he works,’ and that came true.”