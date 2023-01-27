VEVO

Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” music video is here!

Swift wrote and directed the project, and it is one of her sultriest videos yet.

The ‘70s-themed video starts out with Taylor in bed with trans model Laith Ashley. She begins to wake up as the clock turns to midnight.

We see shots of a record playing and incense burning as she eventually is dancing in a room literally filled with lavender-tinted haze… all while Laith is asleep in the bed.

Later on, she’s crawling through a field of lavender in her own house and then lying in the flowers.

The moment that has everyone talking, however, is when Taylor bathes nude in a lavender pool.

The video ends with Taylor cozied up to Laith at a get-together that turns into a dance party… filled with a lavender haze.

Swift seemed to pay homage to her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn in the video too.

A fan pointed out on Twitter that Taylor included constellations on a "Masterminds" record album cover that features both of their zodiac signs, Sagittarius and Pisces.

“Lavender Haze,” which is featured on her album “Midnights,” was inspired by Taylor watching “Mad Men.” She told her Instagram followers in October, “It's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love."

She went on, “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful." Swift added, "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud."

In the song, Swift seems to address rumors she’s engaged to Alwyn. She sings, “I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say / The 1950s sh*t they want from me / I just wanna stay in that lavender haze.”