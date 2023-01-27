Matt Damon Melts Down on Jimmy Kimmel’s 20th-Anniversary Show

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jimmy Kimmel celebrated 20 years of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with original guests George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay. Of course, the big anniversary bash also included a dig at “frenemy” Matt Damon!

After seeing Kimmel bump him from the show, Matt threw a tantrum, saying, “What the actual f**k.”

Matt and Jim have been in a fake feud for years!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Jimmy, who admitted that he “did not” imagine hosting the show for 20 years.

Kimmel has had plenty of A-list guests, but how well does he know his guests?

Jenn quizzed him on special guests in a game of “Guess the Guest.” He had to answer who arrived at his home at 1 a.m., as well as the actor who played a Christmas prank on him.