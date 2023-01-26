Kourtney Kardashian Looks Completely Nude in Optical Illusion Dress

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian just posted eye-popping Instagram photos of herself in an optical-illusion dress.

The sexy Balmain dress includes the nude body of a statue on the front, making Kourtney look naked. The back of the dress is blue and features cherubs.

The Poosh founder modeled the dress in an elevator and included the caption, "If you need to make a call please hang up and try again.” Her carousel included a video of a phone with saying the same thing.

Her sister Kylie Jenner has had some head-turning moments of her own in recent days while hanging at Paris Fashion Week.

She stunned in a body hugging blue Givenchy gown with bright pink, sparkly boots on Instagram, and had everyone talking when she showed up in a black column Schiaparelli gown with a giant lifelike lion’s head.