Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes’ romance is heating up.

The stars were spotted getting flirty in Nashville as they stepped out for food and live music at Robert’s Western World.

TMZ posted a video of Kelsea, 29, and Chase, 30, sitting face-to-face, talking close, his hand is on hers.

Sources tell the site they were there for about 30 minutes, adding there was no major PDA, but Ballerini and Stokes seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Earlier this month, Chase and Kelsea sparked romance rumors when he posted a cozy pic of them watching a college football game.

A few days later, in a video posted by TMZ, a camera person tells the actor that he and Kelsea make the perfect couple and he replies, “Thank you.”

When asked what it was about Ballerini that drew him in, Chase says, “She’s a sweet girl. We’re having a good time and that’s all I’ll say.”

Kelsea recently went through a public split with Morgan Evans. They announced they were divorcing in August.